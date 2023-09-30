Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Michigan Today

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Central Michigan (-9.5)

Central Michigan (-9.5) Central Michigan Moneyline: -350

-350 Eastern Michigan Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 46.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nebraska (-17.5)

Nebraska (-17.5) Nebraska Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Michigan Moneyline: +650

+650 Total: 40.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Ball State Cardinals vs. Western Michigan Broncos

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Western Michigan (-1.5)

Western Michigan (-1.5) Western Michigan Moneyline: -125

-125 Ball State Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 50.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Michigan State Spartans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)

Iowa (-10.5) Iowa Moneyline: -375

-375 Michigan State Moneyline: +290

+290 Total: 36.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.