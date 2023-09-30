The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) will play a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-7.5) 47.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-7.5) 48.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Central Michigan has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.