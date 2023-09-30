Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-7.5)
|47.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-7.5)
|48.5
|-330
|+260
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Chippewas have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Eastern Michigan has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
