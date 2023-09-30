The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a MAC showdown.

It's been a difficult stretch for Central Michigan, which ranks 20th-worst in total offense (318 yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (481.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Eastern Michigan ranks fourth-worst in points per game (14.5), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 53rd in the FBS with 21.5 points surrendered per contest.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Central Michigan Eastern Michigan 318 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (130th) 481.8 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (103rd) 151.3 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (109th) 166.8 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (127th) 3 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (54th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 381 yards (95.3 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 54.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 49 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), scoring two times.

Bert Emanuel Jr. has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 150 yards (37.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's leads his squad with 233 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has hauled in seven receptions totaling 168 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyson Davis has a total of 117 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 456 yards on 47-of-85 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Samson Evans has rushed 38 times for 220 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has been given 39 carries and totaled 196 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue's 119 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has nine receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 101 yards (25.3 yards per game) this year.

Hamze Elzayat's five grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

