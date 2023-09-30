MAC opponents will do battle when the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Central Michigan 25, Eastern Michigan 18

Central Michigan 25, Eastern Michigan 18 Central Michigan has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Chippewas have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Eastern Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Chippewas have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+9.5)



Eastern Michigan (+9.5) So far this season Central Michigan has two victories against the spread.

Eastern Michigan has covered once against the spread this year.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) This season, three of Central Michigan's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 46.5 points.

There has not been an Eastern Michigan game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 40.3 points per game, 6.2 points fewer than the total of 46.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 48.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 33 28 34.7 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50 49.8 Implied Total AVG 30.7 29 31.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

