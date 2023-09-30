Carson Kelly -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .205 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Kelly has recorded a hit in 20 of 46 games this season (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).
  • In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).
  • He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 21
.143 AVG .274
.231 OBP .333
.171 SLG .419
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
3 RBI 8
24/8 K/BB 16/6
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • McKenzie makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.17, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
