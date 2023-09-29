The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
  • In 84 of 143 games this year (58.7%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26 games this season (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 71
.246 AVG .215
.327 OBP .276
.384 SLG .309
19 XBH 14
5 HR 3
22 RBI 11
52/26 K/BB 60/17
8 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Quantrill (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
