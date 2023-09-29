Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Wexford County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cadillac High School at Petoskey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Petoskey, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
