Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Chelsea High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Pioneer High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Saline High School