Is there high school football on the docket this week in Van Buren County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Gratiot County
  • Genesee County
  • Isabella County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Livingston County
  • Mecosta County
  • Oakland County
  • Montcalm County

    • Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Bangor High School at Marcellus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Marcellus, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parchment High School at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: South Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Lawrence, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concord High School at Gobles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Gobles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paw Paw High School at Edwardsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Edwardsburg, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bloomingdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.