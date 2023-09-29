Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Van Buren County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bangor High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
