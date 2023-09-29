Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Tuscola County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cass City High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Caro, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deckerville Community High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Kingston, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
