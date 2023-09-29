Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 139 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 66 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .234/.315/.447 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Cal Quantrill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Quantrill Stats

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Quantrill has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Quantrill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 23 4.0 5 1 1 4 4 at Royals Sep. 18 5.2 5 2 2 3 0 at Giants Sep. 12 6.0 5 1 1 2 3 at Angels Sep. 7 6.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays Sep. 1 6.0 2 2 2 2 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 168 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.355/.476 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 169 hits with 35 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.341/.372 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

