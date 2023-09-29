Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (76-83) on Friday, September 29, when they square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz - DET (3-11, 6.45 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (3-7, 5.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 33 times in 75 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.