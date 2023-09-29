Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 139 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .447.
- Torkelson is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 94 of 156 games this season (60.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 62 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 44.9% of his games this season (70 of 156), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.218
|AVG
|.249
|.313
|OBP
|.317
|.384
|SLG
|.505
|26
|XBH
|39
|10
|HR
|20
|36
|RBI
|58
|83/37
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (3-7) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.