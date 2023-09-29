Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

    • Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Capac High School at Dryden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Dryden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L'Anse Creuse North High School at Port Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clarkston, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

