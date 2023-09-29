Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Capac High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Port Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy