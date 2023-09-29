Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saginaw County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemlock High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ovid-Elsie High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birch Run High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Freeland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.