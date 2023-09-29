Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Roscommon High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
