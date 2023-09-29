Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Ottawa County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Holland High School at Zeeland West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Hudsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.