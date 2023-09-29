High school football competition in Otsego County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Shiawassee County
  • Oakland County
  • Montcalm County
  • Genesee County
  • Livingston County
  • Mecosta County
  • Gratiot County
  • Isabella County

    • Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Alpena High School at Gaylord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Gaylord, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kalkaska High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Johannesburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.