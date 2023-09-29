Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oscoda County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oscoda County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Au Gres-Sims High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.