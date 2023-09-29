If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Ida High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Whiteford High School at Erie-Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Erie, MI

Erie, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Pioneer High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Summerfield High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Temperance, MI

Temperance, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Flat Rock High School at Milan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Milan, MI

Milan, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clinton, MI

Clinton, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at New Boston Huron High School