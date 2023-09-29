The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .328 this season while batting .259 with 43 walks and 59 runs scored.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 79 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in eight games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has an RBI in 26 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .311 OBP .342 .335 SLG .410 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 21 RBI 20 46/24 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings