Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mason County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Mason County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ludington High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
