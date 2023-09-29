If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Manistee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Ludington High School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI Conference: Lakes 8

Lakes 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School