Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Manistee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ludington High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
