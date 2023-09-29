Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Macomb County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.

    • Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Lutheran North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Macomb, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L'Anse Creuse North High School at Port Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Clair High School at South Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln High School - Warren at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Branch High School at Richmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Richmond, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L'Anse Creuse High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chippewa Valley High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sterling Heights, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roseville High School at Utica High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Utica, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Romeo High School at Dakota High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Macomb Township, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memphis High School at Marlette High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Marlette, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grosse Pointe North High School at Lake Shore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Line High School at Clawson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clawson, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Chippewa Valley High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Clinton Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fitzgerald High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Warren, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

