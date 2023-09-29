Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ida High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Onsted, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerfield High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Blissfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Blissfield, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maple Valley High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morenci Area High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
