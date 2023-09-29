Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Ida High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Onsted, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Jackson High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Adrian, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Chelsea High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Tecumseh, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Summerfield High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Sand Creek, MI Conference: Tri County

Hudson Area High School at Blissfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Blissfield, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Homer High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Maple Valley High School at Britton Deerfield

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Britton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Clinton, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Mendon High School at Lenawee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Morenci Area High School at Inland Lakes High School