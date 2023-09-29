Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lapeer County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Capac High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Almont, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.