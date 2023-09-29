There is high school football action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Vicksburg High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Parchment High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Loy Norrix High School at Coloma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Coloma, MI

Coloma, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton Harbor High School at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Schoolcraft High School