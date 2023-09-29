Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Vicksburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loy Norrix High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Portage, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
