Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, Michigan this week.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Reading High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Springport High School at Bronson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bronson, MI

Bronson, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at East Jackson High School