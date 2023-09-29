There is high school football action in Iosco County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Harbor Springs High School at Oscoda High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Oscoda, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frankfort High School at Tawas Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Tawas City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

