    • Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Ionia High School at Sexton High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portland High School at Eaton Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Stockbridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Patrick High School at Vestaburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Vestaburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belding Area High School at Sparta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sparta, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

