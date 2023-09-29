Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Isabella County
  • Gratiot County
  • Mecosta County
  • Genesee County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Livingston County
  • Oakland County
  • Montcalm County

    • Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Ionia High School at Sexton High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mason High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Okemos High School at Clare High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clare, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Stockbridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waverly High School at Holt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Holt, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Williamston High School at St Johns High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: St. Johns, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Everett High School at East Lansing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: East Lansing, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Webberville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.