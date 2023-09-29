Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
