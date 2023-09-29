High school football is on the schedule this week in Hillsdale County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Reading High School at Hanover-Horton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hanover, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tekonsha High School at North Adams-Jerome High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: North Adams, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pittsford High School at Camden-Frontier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Camden, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

