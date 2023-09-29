Looking for how to stream high school football games in Emmet County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Harbor Springs High School at Oscoda High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Oscoda, MI

Oscoda, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac High School at Petoskey High School