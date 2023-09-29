Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clare County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Okemos High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clare, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrison High School - Harrison at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
