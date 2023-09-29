If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clare County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Okemos High School at Clare High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clare, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harrison High School - Harrison at Shepherd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Shepherd, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merrill High School at Farwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Farwell, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

