Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Benzie Central High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mancelona High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
