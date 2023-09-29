Root for your favorite local high school football team in Bay County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Bay City, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Conference: Tri-Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladwin High School at Pinconning Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Pinconning, MI

Conference: Jack Pine

How to Stream: Watch Here

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Bay City, MI

Conference: North Central Thumb

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Westmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: San Jose, CA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School