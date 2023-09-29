Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Arenac County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Au Gres-Sims High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
