Andy Ibáñez vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Ibanez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (64 of 109), with multiple hits 21 times (19.3%).
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.467
|SLG
|.392
|20
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|20
|35/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
