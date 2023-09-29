If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Wayland Union High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ada, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Catholic High School at Holland Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Holland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Otsego High School at Sturgis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sturgis, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgman High School at Fennville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fennville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holland High School at Zeeland West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Constantine High School at Allegan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Allegan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Martin, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Comstock Park High School at Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hopkins, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

