If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Wayland Union High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Holland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Zeeland West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Constantine High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Hopkins High School