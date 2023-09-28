Zach McKinstry vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- McKinstry is batting .263 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 84 of 143 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (13.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this season (26 of 143), with two or more RBI six times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), with two or more runs five times (3.5%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.327
|OBP
|.276
|.384
|SLG
|.309
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|52/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
