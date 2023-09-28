The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

McKinstry enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (13.3%).

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this season (26 of 143), with more than one RBI six times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.5%.

Home Away 71 GP 71 .246 AVG .215 .327 OBP .276 .384 SLG .309 19 XBH 14 5 HR 3 22 RBI 11 52/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

