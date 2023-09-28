Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers will try to outdo Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (158).

Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .234 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (628 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Skubal is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 14 appearances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Triston McKenzie 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Lucas Giolito

