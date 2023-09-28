Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (74-83) against the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.
The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jonathan Bowlan.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 23-15, a 60.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 628 (four per game).
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|L 8-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|L 4-1
|Miguel Diaz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Reese Olson vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jonathan Bowlan
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill
|September 30
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Triston McKenzie
|October 1
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lucas Giolito
