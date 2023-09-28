Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (137) this season.
- In 59.7% of his 154 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this year (61 of 154), with more than one RBI 21 times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (68 of 154), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|79
|.217
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.375
|SLG
|.505
|25
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|58
|81/36
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
