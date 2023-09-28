Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (137) this season.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (92 of 154), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 61 games this year (39.6%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 68 of 154 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Carson Kelly
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Andy Ibáñez
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|79
|.217
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.375
|SLG
|.505
|25
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|58
|81/36
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.