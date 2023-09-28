The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (137) this season.

In 59.7% of his games this year (92 of 154), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 61 games this year (39.6%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 68 of 154 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 79 .217 AVG .249 .311 OBP .317 .375 SLG .505 25 XBH 39 9 HR 20 33 RBI 58 81/36 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

