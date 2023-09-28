On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

In 92 of 154 games this season (59.7%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 68 of 154 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 79 .217 AVG .249 .311 OBP .317 .375 SLG .505 25 XBH 39 9 HR 20 33 RBI 58 81/36 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

