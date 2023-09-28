The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
  • In 59.7% of his games this season (92 of 154), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (39.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (13.6%).
  • He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 79
.217 AVG .249
.311 OBP .317
.375 SLG .505
25 XBH 39
9 HR 20
33 RBI 58
81/36 K/BB 86/29
1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Bowlan will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
