Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Montabella High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28

6:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Caseville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Caseville, MI

Caseville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Webberville, MI

Webberville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Laingsburg High School at Bath High School